Campbell County softball scores 21 runs, most in Region 10 Tournament since 2010

TAYLOR MILL, Kentucky − If Campbell County softball's bats were inconsistent this season, you wouldn't be able to tell by the offensive barrage the Camels have put on so far in the playoffs.

After scoring 28 times in its run to a District 37 Championship, Campbell County (16-9) opened the 10th Region Tournament with a historic 21-6 victory in four innings over George Rogers Clark at Scott High School.

The Camels' 21 runs are the most scored in the 10th Region Tournament since May 31, 2010, when Harrison County beat Mason County in three innings, 22-6.

Campbell County's Addysen Griffin (15) celebrates with her teammates after hitting a home run during the Camels' 21-6 win in the 10th Region tournament Monday, May 27, 2024.

"Our bats have a tendency to not show up. They showed up today," Campbell County head coach Sandi L. Kitchen said.

After losing five of its final seven regular-season games, Campbell County is averaging 16.3 runs per game during the postseason.

"We're getting confidence," Kitchen said. "Anything can happen when you have confidence. We work a lot on our hitting. Hopefully that's what the key is because we have a lot of big teams ahead of us."

Campbell County's Breahna Tate (8) reacts during the Camels' 21-6 win in the 10th Region tournament Monday, May 27, 2024.

Campbell County scores 14 runs in 4th inning

Heading into the bottom of the fourth inning Monday afternoon, Campbell County held a narrow one-run lead, 7-6, over George Rogers Clark (8-24), which had lost seven of its last nine games heading into the regional tournament.

Lead-off hitter Josie Feebeck's double to right field started a 14-run frame where Campbell County sent 17 batters to the plate. Sam Perry had an RBI single and the Camels tacked on several more with wild pitches and passed balls.

Eight-hole hitter Addysen Griffin singled in a run and Perry's RBI walk made it 14-6. Starting pitcher Hope Hamilton followed with a two-run double, Jayci Kremer singled in two more, Moriah Price's base hit made it 19-6, then Griffin finished the game with a de facto "walk-off" two-run triple to right field.

Campbell County's Addysen Griffin(15) swings the bat during the Camels' 21-6 win in the 10th Region tournament Monday, May 27, 2024.

Griffin, who is hitting .333 on the year, finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs. She hit her third home run of the year, a two-run bomb to straightaway center field in the second inning to give Campbell County a 3-2 lead.

"She (Griffin) has struggled a little bit over the last few games but she finally pulled through," Kitchen said. "She's a warrior. Thank goodness she has some confidence under her belt, and she can come through. She's a tough out at the plate."

Tough outs were littered throughout the Camels' batting order on Monday. Eight different Campbell County hitters cracked the hit column and the team combined for nine walks and a hit by pitch.

Campbell County pitcher Hope Hamilton celebrates with her teammates after hitting a home run during the Camels' 21-6 win in the 10th Region tournament Monday, May 27, 2024.

Kremer finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Perry (1-for-1) reached base and scored four times, and Hamilton knocked in five. Hamilton's towering three-run home run, her seventh of the season, capped a six-run second inning to give Campbell County a 7-2 lead.

Camels answered GRC rally

Hamilton picked up her 12th victory of the season in the circle, but it didn't come without some rocky moments applied by the George Rogers Clark lineup.

The Cardinals took the lead in the second inning on a two-run single by eight-hole hitter Meredith Fryman. One inning later, George Rogers Clark scored four times with the help of a walk and a pair of Campbell County errors. Alyssa Webb laced a two-out RBI triple to center and Fryman singled her home one batter later to put the Cardinals within a run at 7-6.

Campbell County pitcher Hope Hamilton reacts during the Camels' 21-6 win in the 10th Region tournament Monday, May 27, 2024.

After Campbell County's only scoreless inning of the afternoon, Hamilton kept the Camels in front in the fourth, working around a lead-off single by gloving a popup and inducing a pair of ground outs.

"As a pitcher, you're used to certain ways your balls and strikes are called. She (Hamilton) wasn't feeling like she was getting the calls. Pitchers have to have a short memory, you have to move to the next pitch," Kitchen said. "She started hitting her spots. She pulled through and I think it gives her confidence when we have runs on the board."

Campbell County advances to 10th Region semifinals

Kitchen has now led Campbell County to a regional tournament victory in five of the last seven seasons heading into Tuesday's semifinal matchup against Harrison County.

Campbell County's Samantha Perry (25) reacts during the Camels' 21-6 win in the 10th Region tournament Monday, May 27, 2024.

Harrison County (33-6) beat Campbell County, 5-2, on March 13. Harrison County has won the 10th Region Tournament and advanced to state in back-to-back seasons. Campbell County has not reached the regional final since falling to Harrison County in 2017.

"We just gotta take care of our game," Kitchen said. "If we can control our defense and use the bats, I think things will happen for us."

Campbell County 21, George Rogers Clark 6 (4 innings)

WP: Hamilton (12-5); LP: Parks (3-9)

Leaders: GRC−McIntyre 2-3, 2B; Webb 3B; Fryman 2-2, 3 RBIs. CC- Feebeck 2-3, 2B; Perry 2 RBIs; Hamilton 2-3, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs; Kremer 3-4, 3 RBIs; Griffin 3-3, HR, 3B, 5 RBIs.

Records: CC 16-9, GRC 8-24

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kentucky Region 10 softball: Campbell County tops GRC in quarterfinals