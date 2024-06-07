Campbell captains GB sevens at Europe Championship

Scotland full-back Shona Campbell has been named captain of the GB women's sevens team for the Rugby Europe Championship first leg in Croatia this weekend.

Campbell was first called up to the Sevens squad in 2021 and skippers the side which also includes fellow Scotland team-mates Lisa Thomson and Rhona Lloyd.

The 23-year-old played a crucial role in helping GB qualify for the upcoming Olympics with gold at the European Games in Krakow in June 2023.

GB Sevens women take on Portugal, Italy and Poland in Pool C of the tournament, while the men's team face Belgium, Lithuania and Spain in Pool B.

The second leg takes place at the end of the month in Hamburg, Germany.