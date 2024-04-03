Campaigner wants accessible sport for everyone

Nick Wilson says more must be done to encourage people with disabilities to try sport [James Burridge/BBC]

A disabilities campaigner said more needed to be done to encourage people living with impairments to try a sport.

Nick Wilson, from Towcester, spent 14 years in the Army and suffered a spinal injury.

Since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic he has filmed and published videos showcasing the difficulties he faces accessing day-to-day activities.

The charity, Northamptonshire Sport, said it was working with local clubs to promote inclusivity.

“My [online] followers have told me how they struggle," said Mr Wilson, who has been using a power chair since 2021.

"I learnt that many don’t have the confidence to go out. If you’re newly disabled, you feel you can’t do certain sports.

“But you have to get out there and give things a go. I want to encourage people to do that."

Northamptonshire Sport estimates that 40.8% of people in the county with disabilities or a long-term health condition are inactive, compared with 22.5% of people with no disability or long-term health condition.

“If you don’t tell a disabled person that certain sports are available, they immediately think they won’t be offered, or are not for them,” said Mr Wilson, speaking to the BBC.

“We need greater exposure to sports.

"There’s a lot out there. These activities are often run by small sports charities and organisations which don’t get the following they deserve. So you have to think outside the box.”

Matthew Pelesczok from Northamptonshire Sport estimated that activities would not be truly accessible to everyone until 2050 [James Burridge/BBC]

Matthew Pelesczok, from Northamptonshire Sport, said "nervousness" was one of the reasons for accessibility issues.

“Many are worried that the more active they become, they’ll lose benefits or out-of-work payments," he said.

“We are working with local clubs to promote inclusivity through their social media so disabled people know sports are open to them.

“We want sport to be available to everyone. But I think we won’t get there until 2050 - we are a long way from being a fully inclusive society."

Helen Sharpe, who runs Integr8 Archery, said there were historic myths surrounding the sport [James Burridge/BBC]

Helen Sharpe set up Integr8 Archery near Wellingborough to help make archery accessible to all.

She has pain and mobility-related issues, and said her family got involved in archery through her disabled son.

“Archery is incredibly diverse and adaptable but there are historic myths,” she said.

“Many felt it was a white, middle-class sport. That is not the case at all.

"Once you get here, everyone is an individual. We have no expectations.

"We want to know who you are and we will adapt the sport to you.”

