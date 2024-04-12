Campaign to change behaviour in junior football

The campaign aims to improve the experiences of players, coaches and spectators [PA Media]

A campaign to "encourage more respect and positive behaviour" in Manx junior football is set to be rolled out.

The Isle of Man Football Association's (IOMFA) It's Everyone's Game initiative, which will run for the remainder of the current season and into the next, aims to improve the experiences of players, coaches and spectators at matches.

The IOMFA said it had been launched after an increase in reported incidents on the behaviour during the season, which "highlighted the need to formulate a targeted plan of action".

The campaign, held over three weekends, will see only coaches and players allowed into the playing arenas, with spectators watching from outside behind barriers, and those involved applauding each other.

David O'Flanagan, who is leading the campaign, said the association wanted to "create space" for juniors to play their games with "more freedom", so they can communicate "clearly" with each other, hear what their coach is saying and "make their own decisions".

'Unpopular measure'

The respect campaign was first launched by the Football Association in the UK at the beginning of the 2008-09 season, and Mr O'Flanagan said while the campaign was not "new", the current approach would be "specific to the Isle of Man".

As part of the campaign, until 14 April only players and coaches will be allowed in the regional playing arenas, with spectators watching from outside.

Mr O'Flanagan said while it "might not be a popular measure", it was "quite common" for spectators to watch junior football from outside the arenas.

Those measures will be followed by coaches and players being asked to sign a flag before passing it on to the opposition to sign as well between 19 and 21 April.

Then, between 26 and 28 April, spectators will be asked to applaud players, coaches and officials before the start of each fixture, followed by coaches and players will applauding the spectators at the end of the match.

Leaflets detailing the campaign have been distributed to clubs to "remind players, spectator and coaches what behaviours are expected of them".

