As camp wraps up, Colts' Kwity Paye says the defense is hungry
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye discusses the mentality of the defense at the end of training camp.
It has been two and a half weeks since Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
NBA season is almost here, and now fans have the specifics for all 1,230 games.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
The former NFL offensive lineman filed a petition to end the conservatorship on Monday, claiming the family had lied to him.
The Bucs are supportive of both, but they remain the only NFL team whose QB competition is still effectively up in the air, and that poses challenges in preparation.
Christian Wilkins is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract with the Dolphins this fall.
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is now paired with a Hall of Fame quarterback — and they're well aware of the potential.
Will the lobbying efforts of powerful political figures change minds and alter the votes of dissenting ACC members?
The Tigers have underachieved the last two years, but this year's team could thrive with a new offensive coordinator.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Elliott has an average finish of 5.7 in six races at Watkins Glen.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!