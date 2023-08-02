Camp tales: Our staff's observations from Texas' first day of football practice

We were given media window today from Texas' first practice of fall camp. We'll get another one on Thursday.

Our staff observations:

Welcome back, Isaiah Neyor

The talented Wyoming receiver, who transferred more than a year ago, returned to drills on the first day of practice Wednesday since blowing out his knee and requiring ACL surgery last August. He sported a brace on his right knee, but was moving smoothly and making all the necessary cuts in the afternoon practice.

He should be a big addition to the Texas receiving corps.

— Kirk Bohls

What hair?

The mullet is so yesterday. Quinn Ewers showed off his burr haircut after cutting off almost all his hair last week. The quarterback looked leaner and lighter than a year ago, but has lost nothing on his easy release downfield.

The Longhorns’ top two running backs are gone, but the returners all look good and figure to be prominent in the passing game. All of them showed off good hands as natural receivers. CJ Baxter, the five-star freshman, looks like a specimen, but they all look the part. Junior Jonathon Brooks took the first snap of the workout.

— Kirk Bohls

More: Five key questions facing the Longhorns during fall camp

Remember Quinn Ewers' long locks from 2022? That was so last year. The Texas quarterback showed off his new look at Big 12 media days in July, and showed up at the Longhorns' first football practice of fall camp with a burr haircut.

The return of VY

Former Texas quarterback Vince Young kept a close eye on practice from the sidelines, offering the occasional pointer as well as a few critiques. Young may not quite look in playing shape as a quarterback, but he still looks ready to strap on some pads. I’d like to see him line up on the edge; that may solve the position battle that the Texas coaches have on their hands opposite Barryn Sorrell.

— Thomas Jones

Looking for a role

I’m not sure what role reserve tight end Juan Davis will have on this year’s team, and I’m not quite sure the coaches know, either. But I’d find a few snaps for him somewhere. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound junior from Everman rivals quarterback Maalik Murphy when it comes to physically imposing skill players.

Davis played some quarterback and receiver in high school, and he moves well for a player his size. Perhaps he’ll get snaps beyond special teams.

— Thomas Jones

Can Xavier Worthy get any skinnier?

The junior wideout looked like his old self with great bursts and soft hands after a subpar sophomore season that included a couple of big drops in the Alamo Bowl loss to Washington. Steve Sarkisian said in the spring he suffered from a broken bone in his hand the last half of last season, but Worthy was no worse for wear Wednesday.

— Kirk Bohls

Baxter impresses early

Running back CJ Baxter doesn’t look like a freshman. The early enrollee from the 2023 class proved plenty physical during his decorated high school career in Florida, but he’s obviously put on plenty of good weight while taking advantage of the Texas workout facilities and nutrition plan during the spring semester. No other running back looks as imposing.

— Thomas Jones

