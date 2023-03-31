Camp Randall ranked in top 12 best CFB fan environments by 247Sports

Camp Randall, home of the Wisconsin Badger football team was ranked within the top 12 of 247Sports’ college football stadiums for fan atmosphere. Home of the Badgers since 1917, Camp Randall has remained one of the top destinations for football fans in the country, ranking sixth on 247Sports’ list.

Also listed within the top 12 were Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan and Ohio State, with the Big Ten and SEC tying with the most teams on the list. Considering the sometimes frigid temperatures of the Midwest schools, it’s impressive that the Big Ten has as much support from the fans.

Here’s where each of the conference’s teams ranked on the final list:

Penn State (2nd overall) - Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium comes in as the highest ranked Big Ten stadium. Penn State is known for their superior white-out nights as well as their college campus. Although there may not be a lot surrounding campus, State College has some of the nation’s most passionate fans. James Franklin and his squad are regularly at the top of the Big Ten East standings, bringing the fans back each year.

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Dvon Ellies (91) carries the American flag onto the field prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin (6th overall) - Camp Randall

There are few things more iconic than Jump Around at Camp Randall following the conclusion of the third quarter. Home of the Badgers for over a century, the stadium isn’t without it’s issues, but it’s overall charm brings fans coming back. With the newly renovated end zone and new head coach Luke Fickell, Camp Randall should continue to be full for years to come.

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers mascot Bucky Badger waves the Wisconsin flag prior to the game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska (9th overall) - Memorial Stadium

There are few fanbases more passionate about their sports than Nebraska fans are, continually “selling out” Memorial Stadium for every home game each year. Although the numbers could be a little fishy, there’s no denying that the fans can be very intimidating. Overall, Memorial Stadium is one of the toughest environments to play within the Big Ten and with Matt Rhule now at the reigns, the program should turn around moving forward.

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers fans cheer during a break in the third quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan (10th overall) - "The Big House"

Michigan Stadium or more commonly known “The Big House” houses more than 100,000 fans on a weekly basis, making it quite the environment to travel to. With a rich history of winning in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines operate with a great home field advantage, especially when Big Ten foes travel to town. In recent years, Michigan has elevated itself to one of the top programs in the country once again, a position they seem likely to remain in with Jim Harbaugh in town.

Nov 19, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines Players celebrate after the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State (12th overall) - Ohio Stadium

More widely recognized as “The Shoe” for its horseshoe shape, Ohio Stadium holds over 100,000 fans each weekend. The Buckeyes are one of the top programs in the nation and their fans love football. Part of the attraction is the fantastic Ohio State band, who put on performances each week for the Buckeye faithful. Operating as the most dominant teams in the Big Ten for decades now, Ohio State doesn’t have any trouble filling up their stadium and cheering on their Buckeyes.

Sept. 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The Ohio State University Marching Band marks different highlights of Ohio Stadium, including the singing of “Hang On Sloopy.” Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State University Marching Band

