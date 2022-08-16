Camp observations, 8/16: Antonio Gibson sees a change in his duties

Camp notes, 8/16: Antonio Gibson sees a change in his duties originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — Antonio Gibson laid a solid block on the player coming through the line. However, instead of the collision coming on offense, it happened during a special-teams period.

In Tuesday's camp practice, Gibson was spotted taking reps with the punt coverage unit as one of the protectors behind the front line of blockers. In previous practices, Brian Robinson Jr. had been holding down that spot.

Then, in the ensuing 11-on-11, two-minute drill period, Gibson was relegated to third-team snaps on the unit led by Sam Howell. This is an offense that likes mixing it up at running back, but Gibson being deployed on Howell's bunch was a new development. To be fair, he also got work with the first-stringers in other portions of the action, so it's not like he's totally been demoted.

Of course, these events follow Gibson's fumble versus the Panthers in the club's preseason opener, a turnover that Ron Rivera was quite critical of in his postgame presser. On Tuesday, he didn't go into much depth on why the change in Gibson's duties was occurring. Perhaps Rivera wanted to further remind Gibson that mistakes like that aren't acceptable.

Here are a collection of non-Gibson-related notes from Tuesday...