Camp observations, 7/28: Defense has its day and lets offense know it, too

Camp notes, 7/28: Defense has a day and lets offense know it originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — Montez Sweat doesn't appreciate being blocked by anything other than an offensive tackle and, on Thursday, he reminded the Commanders' offense about that.

"Don't send no tight end over!" Sweat yelled loud enough that you at home might've heard it after one rep in which he got into quarterback Carson Wentz's face. Clearly, he was insulted by the lack of attention he was given on the edge.

It wasn't the only instance in which the defense was vocal, as they largely shut down the offense during the second session of training camp.

Following a later pass break-up by seventh-rounder Christian Holmes, defensive backs coach Chris Harris hollered, "It's that type of day today!" No one could quibble with that assessment.

Here are more observations from the two-hour practice...