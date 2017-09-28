Camp Notebook East

NHL team have to submit their cap-compliant rosters by 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, so the final cuts will be made soon. You should also expect plenty of action on the waiver wire this weekend. The battle for roster spots will intensify as the preseason schedule reaches its conclusion.

We will shift our focus to the Eastern Conference after Ryan Dadoun detailed the top stories from training camp for the Western Conference here.

Boston Bruins

Boston’s top-six forward group could see an alteration this season thanks to the emergence of prospects Anders Bjork and Jake DeBrusk. Bjork is poised to start the regular season alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand on the top line. He has plenty of offensive upside and an excellent opportunity to get his NHL career off to a strong start. DeBrusk has a legitimate shot to play with David Krejci and David Pastrnak on the second unit. He isn’t a lock to earn the job, but has the inside track going into the team’s final two preseason matches.

Boston defender Torey Krug sustained a non-displaced fracture to his jaw when he was struck by a puck in an exhibition game. He is expected to miss the start of the regular season as a result. Krug’s injury opens door for rookie blueliner Charlie McAvoy to begin the year as the Bruins power-play quarterback. Matt Grzelcyk could be paired with Adam McQuaid on opening night if he can fend off Rob O’Gara and Paul Postma.

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo has some spots open in the bottom-six forward group, but the top-two lines appear to be set. It looks as though Jack Eichel will play between Jason Pominville and Evander Kane, while Zemgus Girgensons will move up to the second unit and play left wing alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo.

Unfortunately, that would bump Sam Reinhart to the third-line center role. Coach Phil Housley is open to playing with Reinhart with Eichel, so it could be an option at some point even if they start on different combinations. They could also still see power-play time together.

Jake McCabe is dealing with a shoulder injury and Buffalo has been cautious with Marco Scandella, who underwent hip surgery in May, but they both could be available for the season opener.

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen has enjoyed a productive preseason with three goals and five points in three games. He has been playing with Jordan Staal and Justin Williams for the majority of training camp. It’s hoped that he can take another step forward in 2017-18 and hit the 20-goal plateau. Teravainen has the talent to accomplish that feat and it would take some offensive pressure away from Jeff Skinner and Sebastian Aho.

Martin Necas has seen plenty of action in the preseason, which included some time with Skinner and Derek Ryan, and he has impressed with his speed. The 12th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft may get a trial period at the beginning of the 2017-18 season. Carolina has also had superb performances from prospects Janne Kuokkanen and Lucas Wallmark at training camp. They could be members of the Hurricanes on opening night as well.

Scott Darling made his long-awaited debut in 'Canes uniform Monday and stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 6-2 win over Edmonton. He was slowed by an injury early at camp, but played well when called upon. Darling is projected to play again on Friday in Carolina’s preseason finale. Darling is out to prove that he can be a number one goaltender this year and he could post solid numbers behind a young and often underrated defense corps.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, like many teams in the NHL, will probably experience a youthful injection this season. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Markus Hannikainen, Sonny Milano and Tyler Motte are vying for roster spots. Dubois and Bjorkstrand have been skating on the second line with Nick Foligno. Coach John Tortorella recently shifted Foligno to center on the combination because he feels Dubois has looked more confident on the wing.

Cam Atkinson appears to be a good fit on the top line with Alexander Wennberg and Artemi Panarin. He has one goal and two assists in his first two outings and they are slated to play in their third preseason match Thursday night.

