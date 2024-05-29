Camp Hill goes back to back with district title win over Trinity

FREDERICKSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill and Trinity were locked in a battle for the 3A District III baseball title, but the Lions had a little more gas in the tank.

Both teams were scoreless through three thanks to excellent pitching from Camp Hill’s Dom Tozzi and Trinity’s Ty Book, but the Lions eventually broke through for a 4-1 win to capture their second straight district title. The win gives Camp Hill their 8th baseball district title in school history.

Camp Hill will now face the second place finisher from District XII in the PIAA state playoffs, while Trinity will face the District XI winner.

