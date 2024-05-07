Camp Cadet golf fundraiser draws record number of players

May 6—MILTON — The Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Club celebrated its 12th annual Camp Cadet golf fundraiser with a record number of golfers in Milton on Monday.

According to Camp Cadet President Nate Fisher, 136 golfers participated at Wynding Brook Golf Club to raise money for the yearly program held at Susquehanna University.

The program, run by Pennsylvania State Police, is entering its 12th year.

The Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet is a 501(c)(3) program where cadets go to Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, from June 23-28, to partake in training and exercises for free. The camp, which costs about $30,000 to operate, is for youths ages 12 to 15.

The cost is about $400 per week per camper, and since the camp operates exclusively on donations, fundraisers are important, troopers said.

According to Milton state Trooper Sara Barrett, the tournaments are a huge help in funding the program.

"These tournaments are important as it not only helps fundraise for Camp Cadet, but it brings the community out for some fun and relaxation on the course," Barrett said.

Fisher said Barrett worked together to scout out teams and draw the largest number of participants in the program's history.

"What an amazing job Trooper Barrett did," Fisher said. "None of this is possible without the help from everyone, including the sponsors and players and volunteers who come out and work all day."

Fisher said 77 cadets were already signed up for Camp Cadet, another record.

"This was an awesome day for Camp Cadet," he said. "I want to thank everyone and this is greatly appreciated year after year."

For information on Camp Cadet or to donate, visit the website or call the Milton barracks at 570-524-2662.