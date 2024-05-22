Camille Ashton resigns as General Manager of KC Current

The Kansas City Current have announced that general manager Camille Levin Ashton has resigned from the club effective immediately.

Ashton played in the NWSL before moving to the front office at the Current, and has helped oversee the club's move into CPKC Stadium.

“I am thankful for my time in Kansas City,” said Ashton. “It was important to me to dedicate my time and efforts to ensure a successful 2024 season by building the championship-caliber roster that’s currently at near the top of the table.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished here. I look forward to the next step in my personal and professional journey.”

The team’s director of soccer operations, Caitlin Carducci, will reportedly step in as interim GM until a hiring process can be completed.