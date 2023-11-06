Camilla Grudova: ‘People on Goodreads call my stories gross. But it’s just life’

Camilla Grudova, author of The Coiled Serpent - Chris Watt

People do not behave nicely in Camilla Grudova’s stories. A man at a municipal pool makes life hell for the cleaners by washing in copious quantities of mayonnaise and vinegar. An impoverished mother names her children after objects she wants but can’t afford, then forces little Piano, Stove and Fan to become models for artists, who abuse them. A lonely woman kidnaps a handsome student, keeps him hostage at her flat in the hope that he’ll rape and shoot her, then kills him and eats him by the handful, storing his body in the fridge.

For anyone worried that literary fiction today might be a little samey – delicately damaged graduates being cold to one another as they lament their role in the capitalist system – Grudova’s writing is a blazing rebuttal. It’s weird, dark and graphic, but as her new collection The Coiled Serpent proves, it’s also funny and poignant and distinctive, so inventive that it makes other writing seem uncourageous.

Grudova, 36, was born in Canada, but lives in Edinburgh with a cat and a housemate. (Their rented flat is mercifully nicer than the mould-infested death traps that appear in her work.) Earlier this year, she was included on Granta’s list of 20 best young novelists in Britain, and her most recent novel, Children of Paradise, was long-listed for the Women’s Prize for Fiction. Having moved to the UK in 2018, she settled in the Scottish capital, she tells me, on the guidance of a Tarot card. “It had this Greek-looking temple with a man with a red beard and a sheep, and I was like, ‘That’s Scotland!’”

Her big break had come when she was still in Canada, after Jacques Testard, founder of the British independent publisher Fitzcarraldo Editions – lately winners of yet another Nobel Prize – got a tip-off about her Tumblr account. Testard liked the stories he read there; he published her short story Waxy in The White Review, the literary magazine that he was then editing; and he commissioned Grudova to write a collection for Fitzcarraldo. That became The Doll’s Alphabet, which was published in 2017, and was followed in 2022 by Children of Paradise, a novel set in a dilapidated cinema (and published, like her new collection, by Atlantic).

Much has been made of the grossness of Grudova’s writing. Her short stories, in particular, slosh with human effluent: in one, an IT nerd does something unprintable to a jarred herring, then puts it back in the fridge where his housemates are likely to eat it. Is she tempted to clean up her act and write a spare, Sally Rooney-type novel that’s less offensive to bourgeois sensibilities? “No, no,” she says. “I don’t experience that at all, or that kind of life. I guess it makes a lot of people happy. But that type of writing is not for me ... I don’t know if a person has ever taken a s--t in a Sally Rooney novel.”

Two novels by Camilla Grudova

She understands that her maximalism puts her at odds with current fashions, but she doesn’t want to write novels “in the standard way”. She adds: “I do get a lot of reviews on Goodreads saying, ‘It’s so gross, there’s so much poo’, and I’m like, but that’s the stuff of life! And I think we need to discuss it more … What’s the point of writing like everyone else, or writing something really polite? I think that, first and foremost, the writer should have fun on the page.”

Shoddy housing crops up a lot in her writing, as do exploitative bosses and faceless corporations, but Grudova is bemused when readers decide she’s batting for a particular party or ideology. You won’t find “two young women discussing Marxism in a nice café in Dublin” in her stories any time soon. “I don’t want to be one of those overtly political writers,” she says. “I’d rather just show things and let the reader decide.”

For now, Grudova is living off the money she makes cat-sitting, plus a book advance that she reckons will last her until January. Then it’ll probably be back to the “grunt work” she has been doing for years to support herself. This hasn’t just paid the bills, but also informed and infused her writing.

“When you work in a bar or café or cinema,” she says, “you just see how filthy and disgusting people are.” For instance, going into toilets after customers have used them and finding a “massive mess” – and knowing that “all that waste is going to go into the sea” – has made her alert to an “underlining chaos to human life”. She wants to pin that chaos to the page, “looking at dirtier things, or the things people don’t really want to know”.

Camilla Grudova, the Women's Prize-listed author - Chris Watt Photography

Grudova was raised in Toronto by a single mother, an artist and teacher whose Polish parents had sought refuge in Canada after the war. There wasn’t much money to go around, but it was a “bookish, creative home” in which Camilla began writing young. (One early book was called Tony the Gnome.) She attended a high school for “gifted” children, where classes were on subjects such as the literature of maths, and after that came McGill University – consistently ranked the best in Canada – which she hoped might push her up the class ladder, securing her a high-status job and a good income.

“Especially since my mom didn’t go to university,” she says, “it felt really big for me to go.” But she didn’t get much out of her time there and left the university saddled with debt. She quickly went into default and began couch-surfing; she still has c$30,000 (£18,000) to pay off.

Today, the dissonance between her financial precariousness and recent literary success feels jarring. “It’s weird, especially when you go to these swish parties in London,” she says. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I feel so glamorous, I’m at the Women’s Prize and there’s all these big shots here’. Then you come home.”

But she would rather have a service job than work, as many authors do, in the creative-writing industry. “My last job was in a wine shop,” she says, “and I think I’d prefer that to being a creative-writing professor, where you have to read a lot of work that you don’t want to read, and it doesn’t really feel like your mind is your own. Plus, I can observe weird people, write things down.” She’s sceptical about the creative-writing industry in general. “It seems like a weird thing that isn’t really connected to literature.”

We meet in Edinburgh soon after the news that The White Review, co-founded by Testard in 2011 with the aim of being “a space for a new generation to express itself unconstrained by form, subject or genre”, is to go on hiatus, in part because of a withdrawal of Arts Council funding. “It’s really sad,” Grudova says. “I don’t know where young writers like me, are going to find somewhere.” Sometimes she thinks of moving to Ireland, but remembers the cost of living is possibly even steeper there. And she likes Edinburgh: the Victorian pools, the sea nearby, the climate. “It feels like a good place to hunker down.”

Grudova, you suspect, is one of those writers who is constantly on. She has long seen herself as a “kind of machine, walking around and consuming the world”, then producing writing from it. But she doesn’t want that to be her only purpose. However depraved the aspirations of her characters, her own are more wholesome. “I want to have children and live on a farm,” she says. It would be, she explains, a chicken farm: no cows, nothing that would involve too much death. “I could just live off potatoes and eggs,” she says. “And breed cats.”

