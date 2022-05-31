Camila Giorgi moved the logo to her left shoulder for her fourth-round clash at the French Open. Image: Getty

Written by Sam Goodwin. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports Australia

Camila Giorgi made a telling change to her outfit at the French Open on Monday after an earlier run-in with a chair umpire about the placement of a logo.

The Italian star was spoken to by the umpire before her third-round clash with Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday, with the official asking her if she could change.

The umpire was reportedly unhappy about the size and placement of a logo for sponsor DeLonghi, which could be seen on the left side of Giorgi's chest.

“I don’t have any change, this is my only dress. I played with it before,” Giorgi could be heard saying.

Giorgi didn't play with that big label in previous matches. pic.twitter.com/mxshmzx9I2 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 28, 2022

Giorgi had posted a photo on social media in the outfit before the match, and she had been wearing the same one for her previous matches at the French Open.

But officials seemingly cracked down on the outfit before Giorgi's match on Tuesday, with the logo moving from the Italian star's chest to her left shoulder.

Unfortunately for Giorgi she won't be able to wear the outfit again after she was dumped out by Daria Kasatkina in a 6-2 6-2 thrashing.

Kasatkina will now face Russian compatriot Veronika Kudermetova in the quarter-finals despite the pair competing under neutral flags.

Russian and Belarusian flags and representation have been banned on the tennis tours following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Also excluded from Wimbledon later this month due to UK government restrictions on Russians, Kudermetova and Kasatkinaare are making the most of the clay-court major in Paris.

Kudermetova rallied to reach the last eight of a grand slam tournament for the first time with a 1-6 6-3 6-1 victory over American Madison Keys.

“(We played) many times in juniors. We played so many times,” said Kasatkina.

“We were on one team winning Billie Jean King Cup last year, so we have many good memories to share together.

“Even before we played many European championships together because we’re the same age, so we have a lot of memories to share.

“We will have one more, playing quarters at Roland Garros, I think it’s a very nice moment.”

Camila Giorgi had the logo on her chest in the third round at the French Open. Image: Instagram/Getty

Iga Swiatek survives scare to advance at French Open

Also into the quarter-finals is 2020 champion Iga Switek, who will be heavily favoured to beat Jessica Pegula having extended her winning run to 32 matches.

The World No.1 survived a scare to beat Zheng Qinwen of China 6-7 (5-7) 6-0 6-2.

It was tougher than the score suggests and one of the hardest of the 32 matches, lasting two hours and 45 minutes despite Zheng requiring treatment for a thigh injury.

Swiatek left for a break after the first set, and came back with a handful of notes she had made.

"I had not played her before and I was surprised at some of her shots," said Swiatek.

"I am happy I could come back after a frustrating first set [which she led 5-2]."

Swiatek is one of two survivors of the 12 grand slam champions who entered the tournament - the other being 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens.

Pegula will be playing her first Roland Garros quarter-final after beating Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6 6-2 6-3.

She is the third American into the last eight with Coco Gauff and Stephens due to face each other on Tuesday.

