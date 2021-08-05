Camila Cabello Says It Was 'Liberating' to Talk About Stretch Marks and Cellulite

Camila-Cabello-On-Speaking-Out-About-Cellulite-Stretch-Marks-GettyImages-1210735966

Camila Cabello says that being outspoken about loving her body, including her stretch marks and cellulite, has been a "really liberating" experience.

In July, the 24-year-old singer went viral after addressing paparazzi photos of her working out in a crop top. "Being at war with your body is so last season," said Cabello in a TikTok video captioned, I luv my body. "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves, and cellulite, and stretch marks, and fat, and we got to own that, baby."

Cabello recently sat down for a virtual interview with the U.K. program, Lorraine, and was asked about the reaction she received to the TikTok video. Her response was just as empowering as the clip itself. (Related: Camila Cabello Removed Social Media From Her Phone for Her Mental Health)

"I think that social media can be a good thing," said Cabello on Lorainne. "For me, like posting about that video that I posted about my body and being like, 'I have cellulite and stretch marks and gain weight sometimes and that's normal' — having messages like that feels really liberating." (Related: Camila Cabello Opened Up About Overcoming Anxiety and Shared a Sweet Message for Her Fans)

Though Cabello, who is currently dating pop star Shawn Mendes, has been widely celebrated on social media for promoting a healthy self-image, she says she still needs to unplug to maintain her own mental health.

"Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, 'I can't be on social media today.' I just notice it just makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break," explained Cabello on Lorraine. "A lot of the times I feel and I'm sure a lot of people feel, especially like female pop stars or pop singers, that the narrative can be kind of written for you."

"The thing I'm thankful for social media is that it lets me kind of take control of my own narrative and actually share who I am, as opposed to people telling other people who they think I am," she continued. "That definitely makes me feel better because the other thing is just really frustrating."

Exactly two years ago today, Cabello spoke out about unrealistic body standards for women. "I'm writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality, and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed bodies and airbrushed skin and suddenly they think THAT's the norm," she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. "It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL."

She added from the 2019 Instagram Story: "We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body. Girls, cellulite is normal. Fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural. I won't buy into the b— today!!!!! Not today satan. and I hope you don't either."

No one keeps it real quite like Cabello, and with her latest inspirational words, the world is a much sounder place because of it.