Camfil’s presentation at the ASHE Annual Conference is set to include premium product demonstrations and a seminar on how improving air filtration can save healthcare facilities time, energy, & money.

Riverdale, NJ, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Filtration Industry Leaders from Camfil to Host Live 5-Star Product Showcase at 2021 ASHE Annual Conference in Nashville

Join Camfil at the ASHE Annual Conference to learn about air filtration applications in the healthcare segment and network with thousands of like-minded professionals.

The ASHE Annual Conference brings together thousands of experts across healthcare facilities professions for an exciting opportunity to connect, network, and learn about technological developments in the industry to help find solutions to workplace problems. Professionals have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits for renewing CHFM (Certified Healthcare Facilities Manager) and CHC (Certified Healthcare Constructor) certifications.

Conference Dates:

Held in-person in Nashville from August 8th through 11th, and virtually in mid-September. This year’s conference is the first in two years to be held in person.

Camfil’s booth at the 2021 ASHE Annual Conference will include a range of activities, including:

A showcase of Camfil’s premium air filtration solutions rated 5-stars and lasting two to three times longer than competing filters.

A demonstration of the new CamCleaner CC500 air purifier and isolation unit, which can be used as a standalone or ducted unit to lower virus and pathogen risk. The CC500 was designed for use in healthcare settings and can be used to create pressurized isolation rooms. The purifier uses a HEPA filter, factory tested to a minimum efficiency of 99.97%, and Camfil’s 30/30 Dual 9 as a pre-filter.

A presentation by Camfil’s Healthcare Segment Manager, David Harris, on the topic “How to Improve Indoor Air Quality and Save Money, Energy, and Time by Optimizing Your Air Filters.”

The presentation was held on the ASHE’s Discovery and Innovation Stage at 12:45 pm (Central) on Monday, August 9th.

Camfil will be at booth #739.

Register for the ASHE Annual Conference here.



About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

