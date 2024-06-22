Cameron Young goes out early at Travelers, fires 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history

Cameron Young became the 12th different player to record a sub-60 score on the PGA Tour on Saturday at the Travelers Championship.

Young shredded TPC River Highlands to the tune of 11-under 59, a score that tied Young for the lead with Tom Kim, though Kim was still about 20 minutes from teeing off when Young wrapped up play.

After teeing off in the 11th group off Saturday – and 4 hours, 15 minutes before Kim's final pairing – Young birdied three of his first four holes. The hole he didn't birdie during that stretch? He eagled it, holing out from 142 yards at the par-4 third.

Birdie-birdie-eagle start for Cameron Young!



He holes it from the fairway on No. 3 for a hot start to Moving Day @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/PtMMOJSNnE — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2024

Young added a second eagle, at the drivable par-4 15th, where he drove it 280 yards with a driving iron to 4 feet and made the putt.

The closest tee shot of the day.



Cameron Young drives the reachable par-4 15th to set up and eagle putt. pic.twitter.com/WPPvCTog6h — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2024

Young’s 59 is the Tour’s first sub-60 score since Scottie Scheffler shot 59 at the 2020 Northern Trust at TPC Boston – and 13th overall. It’s also a shot shy of the Travelers record of 58, recorded by Jim Furyk in 2016.

Furyk is the only player to have notched two sub-60 scores on Tour, as he also shot 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship at Conway Farms.