Cameron Yoe’s Flemings claims 4th 400 crown, Griffin wins 110 hurdles for Lago Vista at UIL meet

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lago Vista junior Swayde Griffin sped to the 4A boys state title in the 110-meter hurdles during the UIL track and field championships Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Griffin edged Kingsville King’s Jasiah Rivera at the line to win gold in 13.75 seconds. Rivera finished in 13.84, followed by Stafford’s Bradley Lowman at 13.90. Griffin, a cornerback on the Vikings’ football team, holds Division I offers from Texas Tech, Minnesota and Arizona State on the gridiron.

Lake Travis claims boys golf state championship

Class 3A and 4A athletes were first to compete during the 3-day meet, and Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings stole the show on the 3A girls’ side. A Texas A&M recruit, Flemings claimed her fourth state title in the 400 meters with a time of 54.48, almost a second faster than runner-up Kamree Wolridge of Lexington. Flemings also won the 100-meter hurdles in 13.98 to claim her third state title, and she added two silver medals in the long and triple jumps. She soared 18 feet, 2.5 inches in the long jump and 39-9.75 in the triple.

While she didn’t run in the 300 hurdles at the state meet, Flemings ran the nation’s fastest time for a prep at 40.74 during the Texas A&M Bluebonnet Invitational on March 1.

Flemings was the only Cameron Yoe athlete to score points and she almost made the podium. Her score of 36 points landed Cameron Yoe in fourth place.

Yoakum and Hallettsville tied for the team win in 3A boys with 36 points each. Both schools scored all their points in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays. Universal City Randolph won the 3A girls’ crown with 78 points, six more than Goliad at 72. Gilmer and Iowa Colony tied for the 4A boys’ team title at 66 points while Iowa Colony edged Paris for the girls’ crown 48-46.

Classes 2A and 5A along with the wheelchair athletes will run Friday. Classes 1A and 6A will finish off the meet Saturday.

