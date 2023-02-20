Cameron Wolfe shares how WR Calvin Ridley can contribute to the Jaguars
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe shares how wide receiver Calvin Ridley can contribute to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe shares how wide receiver Calvin Ridley can contribute to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
During the 2016 draft, the one that saw the Cowboys take a flier on a quarterback named Dakota in round four. It worked out pretty well. But Dallas had a far different Plan A. Jerry Jones and company coveted Paxton Lynch. They tried to trade up to get the Memphis quarterback, but the Broncos beat [more]
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game. The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to [more]
With Giants quarterback Daniel Jones changing agents in an effort to change the terms the team is offering, he’s now on track for the franchise tag. The big winner in that move could be running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants, like all teams, have one tag to use each year. The thinking was that the [more]
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
During Super Bowl week in Arizona, Commanders coach Ron Rivera was candid about the team’s plan for quarterback in 2023. Rivera said on PFT Live (video attached) that Sam Howell enters the offseason program as QB1, that they won’t pursue a veteran starter, and that they will try to add a veteran backup. That was said [more]
The Bears closed on Arlington Park last week. See pictures of what architects are dreaming up for the potential new home for the team.
NBC Sports' Peter King asked Jonathan Gannon about the two crushing Super Bowl TDs and the Eagles' attempt to keep him. By Dave Zangaro
A.J. McCarron spent two years playing for Bill O'Brien in Houston, and his comments Sunday suggest Mac Jones will be put in a position to succeed in 2023.
The 49ers were a popular pick to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII by ESPN analysts.
The Chargers hired a new offensive coordinator recently and they’ll have a new defensive coordinator in 2023 as well. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Renaldo Hill is leaving his post as the Chargers defensive coordinator in order to join the Dolphins coaching staff. Hill will be the defensive pass game coordinator in Miami. Hill [more]
Peter Schrager revealed the one team he believes is capable of dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC next season.
The Eagles rookies just went through a glorified redshirt year. The Chiefs showed how vital young players are to a Super Bowl run.
49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw still has much to prove entering his fourth NFL season.
After making the playoffs in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach, there's still plenty of work to do. With that in mind, here’s who some of the experts have the Giants selecting in their latest mock drafts.
Matt Araiza, the talented punter who was cut by the Bills without ever playing in a regular-season game for them after a rape accusation surfaced, has signed to punt in Mexico. Galgos de Tijuana (Tijuana Greyhounds) of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (LFA) announced that they have signed Araiza. Araiza won the Ray Guy [more]
In Jonathan Gannon’s first press conference after being hired as the Cardinals head coach, he called Kyler Murray an elite quarterback and said “everything we do will be structured around the quarterback position to maximize his skillset.” The Cardinals have settled on Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator and Gannon revealed some of the team’s [more]
Most of the current players on the Eagles arrived in Philadelphia well after the departure of Andy Reid. But one Eagle who was drafted by Reid, Brandon Graham, made a special point of congratulating Reid after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In footage released by NFL Films, Graham is seen running [more]
Are the Jets a QB away from being a contender?
Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson played 13 offensive snaps and eight on special teams in Super Bowl LVII. On one of those, Fortson lowered his helmet to initiate contact with his head. It came in the fourth quarter, and although officials missed the penalty, the NFL noted it. The league fined Fortson $4,383 for unnecessary [more]