Cameron Wolfe recaps the Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe recaps the Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe recaps the Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown.
Tom Brady is gone from Tampa Bay. He leaves behind a championship legacy — along with a $35.1 million cap charge for 2023. That’s not money the Bucs owe Brady. It’s cash the Buccaneers previously have paid, using the available devices to kick the can into future years. As to Brady’s deal, the chickens are [more]
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
Dan Orlovsky unleashed a take regarding 49ers great Joe Montana that was so hot, it might have inadvertently scalded him as well.
Super Bowl expert picks and predictions for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes gives his opinion on what made Tom Brady the greatest quarterback in NFL history.
Should Vic Fangio buy a boat? A house on the beach? Open a little restaurant? The man can do whatever he wants after Stephen Ross opened up his big Dolphin wallet.
A full week of coaching Shrine Bowl practices allowed the Patriots to do plenty of scouting, and it appears they came out of Las Vegas particularly fond of three players.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
The Eagles are gearing up for Super Bowl LVII but it's going to be a busy offseason too. By Dave Zangaro
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.
The Houston Texans make a deal with the Chicago Bears to grab No. 1 overall in the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that buzz is building on the Saints potentially teaming up with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr:
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Super Bowl 57 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Aaron Rodgers: "What's becoming clear is a trade feels more possible than ever."
Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”
Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said "we don’t want teams without quarterbacks in these games where 50 million people are watching.”
The soon-to-be-former Raiders QB is enjoying the Pro Bowl.
During the 1993 Pro Bowl, Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman played only part of the game and didn’t stick around until the end, explaining that he had a flight to catch and couldn’t stay in Hawaii. That didn’t go over well with the league office at the time, but Aikman believes he did the right thing. [more]
The Chiefs were down the same four players from the previous day for Friday’s practice.