Associated Press

Monday marked the start of this year's legal tampering period in the NFL, when teams can contact players who are about to become unrestricted free agents and negotiate possible deals. The Miami Dolphins' sales pitch was clearly working. Not only did the Dolphins keep one of their own free-agents-to-be in pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, but they struck deals at three other positions of need — including quarterback, where Miami native Teddy Bridgewater agreed to come home presumably to be Tua Tagovailoa's backup.