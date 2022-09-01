Cameron Wolfe discusses his feature on how NFL offensive linemen manage weight in training camp
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022. [more]
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
A look at the settled-down compliment of players who are available to the Cowboys for their opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The 49ers cut 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon on Wednesday and the guy that drafted him explained the decision to reporters on Thursday. General Manager John Lynch said that it was never realistic to think that the 49ers would keep five running backs on the roster for the long term and that the ultimate decision [more]
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
Heres a list of the latest NFL trades during the 2022 NFL season and the players rumored to be on the move next.
Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
Alex Leatherwood is exactly the type of player Ryan Poles and the Bears should be taking swings on.
We take a look at how some of the national media members see the outcome of Ohio State and Notre Dame working out on Saturday. #GoBucks
The Bills have a punter after Saturday's release of Araiza.
A wise man once said, repeatedly on ESPN, “Once is an accident, twice is a trend.” The new Russell Wilson contract suggests that the fully-guaranteed contract given to Brown quarterback Deshaun Watson was the accident, and the absence of full guarantees for veteran quarterback deals will continue to be the trend. If anyone else was [more]