Cameron Wolfe breaks down the potential impact of Dolphins' new DC Vic Fangio
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe breaks down the potential impact of the Miami Dolphins' new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
It appears the Bruins are nearing a trade for Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, although there's another transaction that may need to happen first.
During the 2016 draft, the one that saw the Cowboys take a flier on a quarterback named Dakota in round four. It worked out pretty well. But Dallas had a far different Plan A. Jerry Jones and company coveted Paxton Lynch. They tried to trade up to get the Memphis quarterback, but the Broncos beat [more]
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
The Bears closed on Arlington Park last week. See pictures of what architects are dreaming up for the potential new home for the team.
The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game. The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to [more]
NBC Sports' Peter King asked Jonathan Gannon about the two crushing Super Bowl TDs and the Eagles' attempt to keep him. By Dave Zangaro
With Giants quarterback Daniel Jones changing agents in an effort to change the terms the team is offering, he’s now on track for the franchise tag. The big winner in that move could be running back Saquon Barkley. The Giants, like all teams, have one tag to use each year. The thinking was that the [more]
During Super Bowl week in Arizona, Commanders coach Ron Rivera was candid about the team’s plan for quarterback in 2023. Rivera said on PFT Live (video attached) that Sam Howell enters the offseason program as QB1, that they won’t pursue a veteran starter, and that they will try to add a veteran backup. That was said [more]
Max Homa couldn't hide his emotions following his runner-up finish to Jon Rahm on Sunday at the Genesis Invitational.
The 49ers were a popular pick to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII by ESPN analysts.
PFT has confirmed that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has indeed switched agents, from CAA to Athletes First. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL’s in-house database lists Athletes First as the representatives for Jones. The NFL Players Association currently shows that Jones has no agent. That could be updated as soon as [more]
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won Daytona 500 for the first time Sunday, surviving a series of late-race accidents in the season-opening race.
Dutch runner Femke Bol set a new world record in the women's indoor 400m on Sunday with a time of 49.26sec which broke the old mark set 41 years ago.Bol had dipped under 50 seconds for the first time indoors with 49.96 in Metz last weekend but on Sunday she took 0.7sec off that mark.
The Eagles rookies just went through a glorified redshirt year. The Chiefs showed how vital young players are to a Super Bowl run.
What NASCAR drivers said about the 65th Daytona 500, which Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won in a last-lap battle over Joey Logano at Daytona International Speedway.
Peter Schrager revealed the one team he believes is capable of dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC next season.
Steph Curry and NBA Twitter had a field day after Mac McClung's showing at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest.
Most of the current players on the Eagles arrived in Philadelphia well after the departure of Andy Reid. But one Eagle who was drafted by Reid, Brandon Graham, made a special point of congratulating Reid after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In footage released by NFL Films, Graham is seen running [more]
Kevin Love made his mark on the Cleveland sports landscape across nine seasons, including a title in 2016 and The Stop against Steph Curry.