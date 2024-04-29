Can Cameron win young player of the year?

There's been many reasons for Dundee's success this season. Tony Docherty's shrewd recruitment. Their togetherness and team spirit. The exploits of Luke McCowan.

But one of the shining lights in an excellent first campaign back in the top flight is young Lyall Cameron.

The 21-year-old has been integral to Dens Park side's fortunes this term, using his guile and grit to make a difference at both ends of the park.

With five goals for the season, the midfielder has dealt admirably with the step up from the Championship.

Cameron has the best passing accuracy (79.5%) of all Dundee players to attempt at least 50 passes in the league this season.

His talent was obvious in the second tier last term, with many of a Dee persuasion worrying he may be snapped up before Dundee even kicked a ball in the Premiership.

Cameron's fine form this season may add to that noise come the summer, but for the time being, the Dundee support are revelling in having such a talented youngster making them proud on a weekly basis.

That pride would only grow if he was to be named PFA Scotland young player of the year, by beating Kilmarnock's David Watson, Lennon Miller of Motherwell and Rangers winger Ross McCausland.