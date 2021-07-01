Cameron Williams, 3-star OT, commits to Oregon Ducks over Texas, Oklahoma originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What a great day to be a Duck.

The Oregon Ducks picked up its second verbal commitment along the offensive line Thursday in the form of 3-star tackle Cameron Williams.

Earlier in the day, 3-star tackle Michael Wooten also committed to the University of Oregon.

Williams, a 6'5", 360-pound prospect out of Duncanville, TX, chose the Ducks out of a final three that included the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.

He joins the Ducks as the 12th member of its 2022 recruiting class and third from the state of Texas to go with 4-star safety Lando Hullaby and 3-star wide receiver Stephon Johnson.

With former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian taking over the Longhorns job, he has been heavily targeting kids out of California, and in return, the Ducks have begun making footholds in the Lone Star State.

247Sports Composite Ranking ranks Williams as the nation's No. 43 offensive tackle and No. 440 player nationally, however, his offer list includes schools such as LSU, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, USC, and many more. So his offer list indicates a player much better than being listed outside the top-400 prospects.

With his commitment, the Ducks jump from No. 20 to No. 12 nationally and No. 1 in the Pac-12.