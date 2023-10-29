How Cameron Whitfield powered Louisiana football defense in big win at South Alabama

Play how you practice.

Coaches have been telling their players that since the dawn of civilized sport.

And that notion is why no one on Louisiana football's sideline was surprised Saturday night as sophomore outside linebacker Cameron Whitfield ripped ball after ball after ball out of the hands of South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley.

"We see it regularly in practice," UL freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss said of Whitfield's ability to get to the quarterback and wreak havoc.

Heading into the Ragin' Cajuns' pivotal Sun Belt Conference West division showdown with the Jags, practice made perfect for Whitfield as he collected three strip sacks of Bradley to help lift his team to the 33-20 road victory at Hancock Whitey Stadium.

Whitfield, who had 3.5 sacks on the season coming into the South Alabama game, was tasked with playing more as outside linebacker Tyler Guidry sat out due to injury. Louisiana was also missing a couple of other starters and key contributors in different levels of the defense.

Someone or multiple players were challenged to step up against a Jags offense that had scored 110 points the last two weeks.

Whitfield grabbed the task and ran with it.

"We knew the quarterback likes to throw it, and he holds the ball for quite some time, so we knew we were going to be able to get at least some coverage sacks, if not some sacks on impact," Whitfield said.

"I was (just making plays). I'd get back there and he was still holding the ball. So I just ripped the ball. That's something (UL defensive line coach Dennis) Thomas teaches us. We do that drill every week."

Cajuns football coach Michael Desormeaux pointed to Whitfield and his practice habits as to why he and defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan felt comfortable putting more on the sophomore's plate matching up with a high-powered offense.

"Cam is a guy that is tremendously talented and this year, he's played really well for us," Desormeaux said. "He knew tonight he was going to have to play a bigger role with Tyler Guidry out, he was going to have to play more and he was going to have to step it up and play really well for us.

"I don't think anybody ever expects a 3.5-sack game, but I don't think anybody is real surprised with the way that he played. That's what we see every day against our team on offense. I think we got really good players, too. So we knew what he was capable of."

Chriss said he Whitfield and the rest of the defense pushes the offense each day and he tries to do the same.

"A guy like me, I try my best to give them the best look I can in practice so when game time comes, they're prepared," Chriss said. "Whitfield, (Kendre') Gant, those defensive linemen work their butts off in practice, they make it hard on us."

UL's defense and Whitfield were certainly prepared for the Jags, holding them to their lowest point total since their season-opening 37-17 loss to Tulane.

He's had big games this season already, a 2.5-sack outing at UAB. But Whitfield said this one was definitely better.

"This one makes me feel real good," Whitfield said, flashing a smile.

