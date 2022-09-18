Cameron Ward after tossing 4 touchdowns vs. Colorado State: ‘With this offense we can beat any defense’

Associated Press

Drew Pyne passed for two touchdowns and 150 yards in his first career start and Notre Dame overcame numerous mistakes to hold on to beat California 24-17 Saturday. Freeman was asked what was going through his mind when two potentially game-clinching turnovers were overturned, one on a targeting penalty and another when Cal quarterback Jack Plummer was ruled down before he fumbled. “It was a conversation between me and God, and a conversation between me and myself to focus on what matters,” Freeman said.