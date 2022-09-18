Cameron Ward after tossing 4 touchdowns vs. Colorado State: ‘With this offense we can beat any defense’
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward joins Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Lincoln Kennedy following WSU's 38-7 victory over Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Pullman. Ward completed 26-of-36 pass attempts for 292 yards, four touchdowns and one interception against the Rams.