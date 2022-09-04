Cameron Ward tosses three touchdowns as Washington State holds off Idaho, 24-17
Cameron Ward threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns in his Cougar debut as Washington State held off Idaho, 24-17, to open the 2022 season.
No. 14 USC returned three interceptions for touchdowns and Caleb Williams racked up over 300 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans routed Rice 66-14 to open the Lincoln Riley era.
Michael Penix Jr. threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns in his Washington debut as the Huskies defeated Kent State 45-20 to begin the Kalen DeBoer era.
Oregon State football beat Boise State at Reser Stadium in its season opener by a 34-17 score. The Beaver defense forced five turnovers and quarterback Chance Nolan completed 12 of 21 passes for 242 yards and a pair of scores. His touchdown tosses were good for 27 and 47 yards, to Luke Musgrave and Tyjon Lindsey, respectively. On the ground, he dashed four times for 28 yards.
The Buckeyes hadn't scored 21 or fewer points since 2018 but got the win thanks to a stellar defensive performance.
World No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovi said she will not be watching the montage on court before her match against Serena Williams because I already know who she is.
The USA now needs to win its remaining two group stage games.
Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has noticed that Aaron Judge is receiving Barry Bonds-like treatment at the plate after hitting his 50th home run of the season earlier this week.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- On Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Cade McNamara walked off of the field, into the locker room,
Hall of Famer Steve Young believes the lack of interest in Jimmy Garoppolo as a starting quarterback is a referendum on himself and should "alarm" him.
Shohei Ohtani delivers eight quality innings in one of his finest pitching performances for the Angels, who beat the Astros 2-1 on Matt Duffy's single.
There are three NFL games on the 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Day slate. Here's info on the schedule, how to watch and more.
Johnson's last win came in February 2021 at the Saudi International.
The former Ohio State quarterback transferred to LSU and won the Heisman Trophy.
Twerking at weigh-ins was not a spontaneous thing for Ailin Perez.
UW entered the day needing a victory to clinch a share of the West Division title, advance to the Big Ten title game and take the axe back to Madison.
ASU fans flooded social media with their thoughts on Urban Meyer potentially being a successor to Herm Edwards and their thoughts were very different.
What was your biggest takeaway from Saturday night's season-opening loss?
Cade McNamara led Michigan football to a Big Ten championship. He was elected a captain in the offseason. Yet he might not be QB1 after Week 2.
Shaquille O'Neal agrees that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has had a failure of a career.
Talor Gooch rolled in a birdie bomb at the penultimate hole on Saturday to grab a one-stroke lead over Joaquin Niemann heading into the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston.