Cameron Ward tosses three touchdowns as Washington State holds off Idaho, 24-17

Oregon State football beat Boise State at Reser Stadium in its season opener by a 34-17 score. The Beaver defense forced five turnovers and quarterback Chance Nolan completed 12 of 21 passes for 242 yards and a pair of scores. His touchdown tosses were good for 27 and 47 yards, to Luke Musgrave and Tyjon Lindsey, respectively. On the ground, he dashed four times for 28 yards.