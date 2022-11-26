Cameron Ward took ‘different route’ to become Washington State’s starting quarterback
On this episode of Pac-12 Tailgate, Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward details his journey that has led him to Pullman.
Donovan Edwards with a long run to put Michigan up two scores
Jim Harbaugh and his trick plays worked for Michigan against Ohio State
While many of their competitors sweet talk Odell Beckham Jr. in public, the New York Giants continue to keep their recruitment in-house.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said it's a "worth a conversation" for Dallan Hayden to continue to picking up more carries in the backfield.
Michigan overcame a rough start and a three-point halftime deficit to blowout the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23.
Elliot Management warned that some countries may face "hyperinflation". If that does happen, it could cause big problems for the US.
New Jersey's Jacari Carter talks transfer portal interest.
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.'s pick-six puts Clemson up early.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier was having some trouble in the second round. Rather than go to the third, he just took Stevie Ray out, instead.
Pull up a chair. Class is in session. It's time to hand out grades following the Iowa Hawkeyes' crushing season-ending loss to Nebraska.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raved about second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson during his NBC production meeting ahead of Thursday's game vs. the Vikings.
After seeing what the New York native can do on the court with some trust and regular run, 29 other teams are probably kicking themselves.
Clemson entered its rivalry game against South Carolina with College Football Playoff hopes and a 40-game win streak at home. Both went up in smoke.
The Patriots were robbed of a touchdown against the Vikings because the NFL forgot about a 2018 rule change regarding what a catch is.
When Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith jumped into a pile of players on Thanksgiving, landing on Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz, it looked more like a flying elbow in pro wrestling than a legitimate football play. But Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says Smith wasn’t doing anything dirty. McCarthy said that Smith — who was drafted by the [more]
A week after demolishing No. 5 Tennessee, South Carolina went on the road and shocked No. 8 Clemson.
Police are looking into whether Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed in a stabbing attack earlier this month, may have had a stalker.
The interest is mutual between Colorado and Coach Prime
Iowa now needs both Purdue and Illinois to lose to make the Big Ten title game.
Ohio State Buckeyes play the Michigan Wolverines in the final 2022 regular season game of the year with big College Football Playoffs implications.