Cameron Ward faces 1st big test on the road vs. Wisconsin

At Incarnate Word, quarterback Cameron Ward put up numbers that looked like he was playing NCAA 14 on freshman difficulty.

Now that he’s leading a Power 5 team, Washington State’s prized transfer will get the chance to prove he can have the same kind of success against top competition.

Ward’s first big test will come Saturday, when the Cougars travel to Madison to take on No. 19 Wisconsin at Camp Randall.

Though his season opener featured a respectable stat line (25/40, 215 yards, 3 touchdowns, no interceptions), it was a 24-17 victory at home over Idaho. In other words, a far cry from the situation Ward will find himself in this weekend against the Badgers.

Ward will be facing a Wisconsin defense that shut out Illinois State last week, giving up just 186 yards through the air, and grabbing a pair of interceptions.

If Ward wants to prove he belongs in the conversation among the best quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, a solid performance against a quality opponent in a hostile environment would be a huge step in the right direction.

