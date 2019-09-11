Cameron Wake named AFC defensive player of the week

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Cameron Wake got out of Miami just in time, and paid immediate dividends for the Titans.

The veteran pass-rusher was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his Tennessee debut.

Wake had 2.5 sacks, including one for a safety, in their 43-13 win over the Browns.

The second sack was his 100th of his decorated career.

The 37-year-old Wake and Terrell Suggs are the only active players with 100, and Wake is quickly making himself at home with a team that’s trying to win.

