Cameron Wake named AFC defensive player of the week

Cameron Wake got out of Miami just in time, and paid immediate dividends for the Titans.

The veteran pass-rusher was named AFC defensive player of the week, after his Tennessee debut.

Wake had 2.5 sacks, including one for a safety, in their 43-13 win over the Browns.

The second sack was his 100th of his decorated career.

The 37-year-old Wake and Terrell Suggs are the only active players with 100, and Wake is quickly making himself at home with a team that’s trying to win.