Cameron Wake to miss second straight Titans game

The Broncos won’t have to worry about Cameron Wake this Sunday.

Wake has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week Four and has been ruled out by the Titans for Week Six. Wake also missed last Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Bills.

Wake had four tackles, 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits over the first four weeks of the season.

He’s not the only outside linebacker on the shelf this week. The Titans have also ruled out Sharif Finch, who has a shoulder injury.

The injuries leave the Titans with Harold Landry, Kamalei Correa and Reggie Gilbert off the edge. Derick Roberson could be summoned from the practice squad if the team is looking for a little extra depth.