Cameron Thomas calls himself the best scorer in NBA draft this year

Cameron Thomas enters the NBA draft this year touted as perhaps the top scorer and the former LSU Tigers guard recently agreed with that notion in an interview.

Thomas earned All-SEC first-team honors last season after averaging 23 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29 games. He led all freshmen in the country in scoring and finished with 22 20-point games, the most in program history since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992.

The 19-year-old sparked some rumors that he received a first-round promise when he withdrew from the combine. He projects to be a late first-round pick by most mock drafts and believes it is that scoring ability that teams will covet.

“A team should take Cam Thomas because he’s the best scorer in the draft and is ready to come in and provide instant offense to any team,” Thomas told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “Confidence and ability to handle high-pressure situations because you’ve got to be able to live for the moment, being a student of the game, and also a winner. He loves to win, and he’s not going to settle for anything less. He’s going to bring a winning mentality to a team.”

Certainly, Thomas has the confidence level in his game that will stand out during his interviews with teams. Given his ability, he also compared his game a little bit to the likes of James Harden and Devin Booker, two elite scorers in the NBA.

With Thomas projected to be a late first-round pick, he could give teams in that range a strong bench player that can provide instant offense. It could very well be possible that he will emerge as a future steal candidate at that point of the draft.

