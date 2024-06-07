Cameron Sutton signs with Steelers months after Hillsborough County arrest

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Former Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers months after he was arrested in Hillsborough County for domestic battery.

Sutton, who was drafted by the Steelers back in 2017 and played six years there, signed with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal after the Lions released him during his criminal investigation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced in March they were searching for Sutton following an alleged domestic battery incident on March 7 in Lutz.

Over a week later, Sutton turned himself in to the Orient Road Jail and entered a pretrial diversion program after his charges were reduced from a felony to misdemeanor battery, according to the Associated Press.

Sutton participated in organized team activities with the Steelers where he spoke out about the last couple months.

"Adversity strikes everyone in life," Sutton said. "So it’s all about how you handle it, how you necessarily go through those phases and just knowing who you are individually, not letting someone else dim your light."

Fellow defensive player, Minkah Fitzpatrick vouched for Sutton as a former teammate of his.

"Cam is a great dude," Fitzpatrick said. "We all have our flaws and our situations, but we're going to embrace him with open arms and treat him like he never left."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.