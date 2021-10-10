Cameron Sutton, James Washington headline Steelers inactives

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their inactives for today’s how showdown with the Denver Broncos. The two names of note are starting cornerback Cameron Sutton and reserve wide receiver James Washington. Here is the full list.

QB Dwayne Haskins

WR James Washington

CB Cameron Sutton

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

DT Carlos Davis

LB Buddy Johnson

With Sutton out of the lineup, James Pierre will get the start at outside cornerback. This will also create a rotation at slot cornerback, likely between rookie Tre Norwood and Arthur Maulet. Washington’s absence means Cody White could see additional snaps. Pittsburgh had promoted former first-round pick Karl Joseph and we thought the safety might get the call today. It will be interesting to see how he is used.

