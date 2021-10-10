Cameron Sutton, James Washington headline Steelers inactives
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their inactives for today’s how showdown with the Denver Broncos. The two names of note are starting cornerback Cameron Sutton and reserve wide receiver James Washington. Here is the full list.
QB Dwayne Haskins
WR James Washington
CB Cameron Sutton
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
DT Carlos Davis
LB Buddy Johnson
With Sutton out of the lineup, James Pierre will get the start at outside cornerback. This will also create a rotation at slot cornerback, likely between rookie Tre Norwood and Arthur Maulet. Washington’s absence means Cody White could see additional snaps. Pittsburgh had promoted former first-round pick Karl Joseph and we thought the safety might get the call today. It will be interesting to see how he is used.
