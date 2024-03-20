Cameron Sutton: Arrest warrant issued for Detroit Lions defensive back

Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton spent six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers

An arrest warrant has been issued for Detroit Lions defensive back Cameron Sutton who is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

Authorities in Florida have asked the public to contact them if they spot Sutton, 29.

Sutton joined the Lions last year after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Detroit Lions issued a statement on Wednesday and said "we will continue to monitor the situation".

ESPN reported that a warrant for Sutton's arrest had been issued on 7 March after police responded to a call at a house.

Sutton started all 17 regular-season games with the Lions as well as three play-off games.