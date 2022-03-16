Cameron Smith withdraws from next week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Cameron Smith outlasted the field in what turned into a marathon at The Players Championship, and it appears he might not tee it up again before the Masters.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Smith announced his decision to withdraw from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play next week in Austin, Texas.

“Regretfully, I have decided to withdraw from next week’s Dell Match Play,” Smith wrote. “We had a long extended week at THE PLAYERS and I just needed a little break.”

Smith’s embrace with his mom and sister after winning The Players made headlines, as it was the first time they had been together in more than two years. In his statement, Smith said that enjoying his last week with them before they headed back to Australia was the driving force in his decision to WD from next week’s event.

“Came down to more time practicing ‘or’ an extra couple days with my family,” Smith wrote. “Easy choice.”

This decision leaves the Valero Texas Open as the only possibility for Smith to get competitive reps on the PGA Tour prior to the Masters. Smith last played the Valero Texas Open in 2017, where he tied for sixth.