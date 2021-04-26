Cameron Smith on his mullet: ‘I would have to apologize to my girlfriend, it’s not going away’

Cameron Smith has made a name for himself on the PGA Tour in more ways than one.

First, he’s a cut above as a golfer.

Stop us if you heard this one but at the November 2020 Masters, Smith became the first player to post all four rounds in 60s. It wasn’t enough to stop Dustin Johnson from slipping on the green jacket, but still, it was quite a feat. After Sunday’s win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with partner Marc Leishman, Smith, 27, now has three PGA Tour wins and is the 132nd player to surpass the $15 million mark in career on-course earnings.

Second, his hairdo is a shear stroke of genius.

Smith has a mullet and he’s darn proud of it. At the Zurich Classic, his business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back look was the talk of the town, so much so that his teammate Marc Leishman broke out a mullet of his own on Saturday and their walk-up song was “The Mullet Song.” And to be clear, you don’t really grasp the awesomeness of Smith’s hair until he takes off his hat to reveal the mullet in all its glory.

"It's almost turned into my good luck charm." Cameron Smith's mullet is ________. pic.twitter.com/cii1pWKWwm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 12, 2021

It was a close shave, but the Aussie duo went on to win the Zurich in a playoff.

During the post-round interview session with the media, Smith had to brush up his explanation that despite whatever promise he made his girlfriend, the mullet was staying.

Before the tournament started, Cameron, you said that you had a deal with your girlfriend that when you won you would cut the mullet. What’s the status of the mullet? CAM SMITH: I would have to apologize to my girlfriend, it’s not going away. I mean, it’s, I feel like it’s part of me now. MARC LEISHMAN: He’s got a cult following now. You should hear the fans out there. They’re all over it. It’s awesome. CAM SMITH: Yeah, it’s really cool. It gives the fans something to get behind. Lots of people love it and it’s good fun as well. It makes people laugh. I love it.

Neither Smith nor Leishman are in the field this week at the Valspar Championship.