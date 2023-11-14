Cameron Skattebo making mark by playing multiple positions on ASU football's offense

Punt, pass, kick.

Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo has taken the competition that makes many kids interested in football and turned it into his first season with the Sun Devils. Skattebo has yet to do the kicking part, but he’s played at both punter and quarterback this season.

And while it might have been far-fetched that a running back would do those two positions at the beginning of the season, it’s not when you consider Skattebo’s varied football resume.

“Me and my best friend grew up in a street that had cars down it the whole way,” Skattebo said. “You know those black rubber footballs they give out at high school games? We used to kick that thing down the street and if we hit a car our parents whooped us. So it was up and down that street, kicking it straight. That is where I got being able to kick the ball.”

Arizona State running back Cameron Skattebo (4) scores a touchdown against UCLA during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Nov. 11, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif.

Now far from the car-lined street, Skattebo has come in at punter six times for the Sun Devils. His average of 44.0 yards per punt and 53-yard punt remain the top numbers for the four people who have played the position.

And when it comes to passing, Skattebo showed off his arm on a 25-yard pass to Elijhah Badger in last week’s 17-7 win at UCLA.

“It was really cool. I just saw him roll out and laser the ball, however he got it there, he got it there. It was cool how he threw it, and that he’s a dynamic person able to do both,” Badger said.

With injuries impacting all areas on offense and special teams, Skattebo has gone above and beyond his duties as the top running back to help with the depth issues. Plans for Skattebo have changed throughout the season, especially when Cal transfer DeCarlos Brooks was out for several games and gave him a chance to get more reps in the backfield.

But even while at running back, head coach Kenny Dillingham experimented with Skattebo’s passing abilities against USC and Cal. Against USC, Skattebo went 2-for-3 on 42 yards, along with 111 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards for 232 yards of total offense.

“I grew up doing everything for my dad on the football team. I grew up with all of my friends playing football,” Skattebo said. “We all did different things at different times, so we all just kept playing and kicking the ball and catching the ball.”

The strategy has worked this season for Dillingham as Skattebo has played a significant role in both of ASU’s conference wins. Skattebo remains ASU’s leading scorer with nine touchdowns, including eight rushing touchdowns, and 631 rushing yards.

“He’s super important. His versatility, his work ethic, his will to win, his will to compete, that’s really what separates Skat from most people. He’s an ultimate competitor,” Dillingham said.

While ASU has seen the value that Skattebo provides, there was a time when others didn’t see that. Playing at the Rose Bowl last week brought back memories for Skattebo when he was a junior in high school on a visit to UCLA.

"Sorry coach, we just don't think he can play at this level" -UCLA Coach in my classroom October 2019.@camskattebo5 https://t.co/0CHn8DMzme — Jack Garceau (@supertraps) November 12, 2023

“They showed me no love and I walked through the building with an assistant equipment manager. Not really a relevant person in the building,” Skattebo said.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic product Bijan Robinson was on the same visit, which considerably drew attention. Robinson eventually chose Texas and is currently the running back for the Atlanta Falcons.

“I got shown no love because obviously Bijan was there, but in a tweet, my coach said that they said I wasn’t good enough to play at this level and I showed them what I could do. It was nice to be able to prove that and play my heart out,” Skattebo said.

Zellers makes award cut

Arizona State’s Slater Zellers, a product of Notre Dame Prep in Scottdale, is one of 10 semifinalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award which goes annually to the nation’s top long snapper.

Zellers, a graduate transfer from Cal, is joined by Joe Shimko (North Carolina State), Marco Ortiz (Nebraska), Michael Vinson (Notre Dame), Peter Bowden (Wisconsin), Randen Plattner (Kansas State), Sean Wracher (Indiana), Simon Samarzich (Washington State), Wesley Schelling (Vanderbilt) and William Wagner (Michigan).

The list of 10 semifinalists will be narrowed to three finalists on Nov. 27. The three finalists will be invited to the award presentation dinner in the Chicago area on Dec. 9.

