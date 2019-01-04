Cameron Payne sends out ominous tweet following Justin Holiday trade originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

On Thursday night the Bulls traded swingman Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies for a package that included two second round picks, and players MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden.

NBA rules state that a team can have a maximum of 15 players on the roster, meaning that Chicago would need to waive a player to make room for their new additions.

There has been no official word yet on what player will be waived, but many sources, namely Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, have named guard Cameron Payne as the player most likely to be let go.

Nothing finalized yet, but Chicago is likely to waive guard Cameron Payne, league sources tell ESPN. Payne, 24, was the 14th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft to OKC. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2019

While the word is not official, in a since deleted tweet, Payne sent out nothing be the emoji of the clapping/praying hands before he quickly got rid of it.

Cameron Payne seems happy 😂 pic.twitter.com/M0BY2O9nQ0 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 4, 2019





We will likely know what player will be waived very soon, but it seems like the Cameron Payne-era may officially be coming to an end.