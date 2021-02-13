Cameron Norrie vs Rafael Nadal, Australian Open third round: live score and latest updates

Cameron Norrie in action against Rafael Nadal - Reuters

10:20 AM

Norrie 2-2 Nadal* (*denotes server)

Another good hold from Norrie who saved a couple of break points. Norrie's serve was looking a little shaky in the middle of that game, and he threw in a double fault before eventually going on to hold.

10:13 AM

Norrie* 1-2 Nadal (*denotes server)

Another easy hold for Nadal who is hitting big from the back of the court and moving Norrie from wing-to-wing. 12 minutes in and we're on serve.

10:09 AM

Norrie 1-1 Nadal * (*denotes server)

Nadal rips a forehand winner down the line to bring a 16-shot rally to an end. Norrie registered his first point in the match at 15-30. Nadal, with the early pressure, had break point opportunities but Norrie does well to hold.

10:02 AM

First set: Norrie* 0-1 Nadal (*denotes server)

Ace to start things off for Nadal who holds to love. The back seems fine!

09:55 AM

Players are warming up...

Nadal won the toss and elected to serve. Norrie elected a change of ends.

09:51 AM

Big win for Rogers on Rod Laver

American Shelby Rogers beats 21st seed Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3. She'll play world No 1 and top seed Ash Barty in round four.

09:43 AM

Seeds moving on in the bottom half

Daniil Medvedev (4); Stefanos Tsitsipas (5); Andrey Rublev (7); and Matteo Berrettini (9) all won their third-round matches on Day 6.

09:34 AM

Australian Open behind closed doors

09:01 AM

Norrie-Nadal preview

Hello and welcome to Day 6 at Melbourne Park and coverage of Cameron Norrie’s third-round encounter with world No 2 Rafael Nadal.

The British No2, who ousted fellow Brit Dan Evans in the opening round, came back from a set down to beat Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 in round two.

Story continues

Nadal’s second round match was much more straightforward. The 20-time Grand Slam champion took out another qualifier in the shape of American Michael Mmoh in straight sets 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 and looked in good shape despite his well publicised back issues.

This third round match, a first meeting between the two lefties, will be played inside an empty Rod Laver Arena as a result of Victoria going into a five-day lockdown on Friday night.

Speaking to the press about the prospect of facing Nadal, the 25-year-old said: “It’s unbelievable, I never thought I would play against them [Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic]. I was watching them when I was young and thinking it would be cool. So it’s going to be amazing.”

Read Simon Briggs’ take on the task at hand for Norrie here.

Norrie may be the only Brit left in the singles draw at the Australian Open, but there is British interest in the doubles. Fifth seeds Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are going well and are through to the third round. As are sixth seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

Heather Watson, who lost a tight three-setter to Anett Kontaveit on Thursday, is playing with the talented Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez. The pair knocked out the 10th seeds in the first round and will look to continue their good form in the third round on Sunday.