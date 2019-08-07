Cameron Meredith's reported contract details: Patriots assume little risk

Cameron Meredith will have to earn his money with the New England Patriots.

The veteran wide receiver signed a two-year contract with the Patriots on Aug. 2 that's worth $2.02 million and includes zero guaranteed money with injury waivers for both years, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Base value of Cam Meredith's deal with the Patriots: two-years, $2.02M with no guaranteed money and injury waivers for both years. A chance for Meredith to get healthy, while the Patriots take a low-risk flier at a position of need. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 7, 2019

ESPN's Mike Reiss followed with more details: Meredith's contract doesn't include a signing bonus but rather includes incentives for him simply being on the roster during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

More details on Cameron Meredith contract:



Signing bonus: 0



2019 base: $720k



2020 base: $820k

Workout bonus: $80k

Roster bonus: $400k ($25k per game)



Notes: Deal has "future" feel, with year investment to get healthy (knee) and eye to '20. ... Split salaries to protect team. https://t.co/rrNO7nHX5p



















— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 7, 2019

It's a deal that makes sense for the Patriots after they placed Meredith on the physically unable to perform list shortly after signing him.

Story continues

The 26-year-old still is rehabbing from a knee injury that forced him to miss his final 10 games with the New Orleans Saints last season. That injury followed a torn ACL during the 2017 preseason that kept him off the field the entire year.

Meredith tallied 66 catches for 888 yards with the Chicago Bears the season prior, though, so if he can get healthy, the Patriots are hoping he can contribute to a patchwork receiving corps that includes just two returning contributors in Julian Edelman and Phillip Dorsett.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Cameron Meredith's reported contract details: Patriots assume little risk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston