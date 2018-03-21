Cameron Meredith to visit Ravens

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith left his visit with the Colts without a contract and word was that he’ll be visiting with other teams in the days to come.

One of the teams is the Ravens. Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports that Meredith will visit with the team on Thursday.

It’s not a surprising entry on Meredith’s list. The Ravens came into the offseason with a desire to address shortcomings in their receiver group and they’ve signed John Brown and Michael Crabtree over the last week.

Meredith isn’t the only candidate to join them in Baltimore. Willie Snead is also set to visit with the Ravens.

Both Meredith and Snead are restricted free agents, but signing them would not cost the Ravens any draft picks as they were tendered at the lowest level.