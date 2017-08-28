Cameron Meredith fantasy football season finished due to reported torn ACL

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Meredith suffered a knee injury this weekend, with reports indication that he tore his ACL. We break down the fantasy implications.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith went down immediately in a big collision during Sunday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He injured his knee and it is believed to be a torn ACL, according to FOX Sports sideline reporter Pam Oliver. He is expected to be sidelined the rest of the season.

Meredith burst on to the fantasy scene in Week 5 last year, catching nine passes for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. The performance marked for the first of four times Meredith would cross the 100-yard receiving plateau in 2016.

Fantasy impact: The Bears were already slim at wide receiver heading into the preseason. Now with Meredith done until 2018, Kevin White and Kendall Wright will take over the team’s top two pass-catching spots on the depth chart. White has a lot of promise, but spent most of last year on injured reserve. Wright showed signs of life with the Titans last season, but was never able to truly emerge as a reliable fantasy option.

Add to the slim depth chart at the wideout position the fact Mike Glennon is a wild card under center at best, and fantasy owners will likely steer clear of Chicago’s passing game. Running back Jordan Howard represents the team’s best offensive weapon.