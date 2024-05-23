Cameron, McCoy Rataczak snag postseason honors for Niagara

May 22—After finishing tied with Fairfield for its first MAAC championship in program history, Niagara snagged a few more postseason awards.

In his first season with the Purple Eagles, first baseman Eric Rataczak was named the conference's Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Rob McCoy, who has been the team's coach since 2009, was named MAAC Coach of the Year as Niagara set a program record with 35 wins.

Rataczak, a redshirt junior, led the MAAC with a .400 average, a .705 slugging percentage and a school-record 65 RBIs, while ranking third with 15 home runs. He is one home run shy of tying Niagara's single-season record.

Senior Zach Cameron was named MAAC Relief Pitcher of the Year, going 8-1 with a 3.14 ERA in a 48 innings over 20 appearances. Cameron allowed 17 earned runs and struck out 48 batters, allowing just a .226 average and made 10 saves.

Cameron was also among a quartet of Purple Eagles to be named second-team All-MAAC. Freshman Nick Monile, who was also voted to the All-Rookie team, hit .353 and knocked in 33 runs, while Nick Groves hit .343 and drove in 34 runs. Ryan Minckler was also on the second team after compiling a 5-1 record with a 3.74 ERA, striking out 46 in 45 innings.

Rees Kozar was named to the All-Rookie team after hitting .303 with 26 RBIs.

Niagara opens the MAAC tournament as the No. 2 seed, facing third-seeded Rider at 3 p.m. Thursday in Pomona.

Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.