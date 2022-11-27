Cameron Jordan, Trevor Penning among key Saints players active vs. 49ers

Injuries have been a problem for the New Orleans Saints this year, so it’s encouraging to see so many important players back in the lineup. The Saints activated a crowd for Sunday’s game with the San Francisco 49ers, including multiple starters along the offensive and defensive lines with reinforcements arriving in the secondary. Here is who will be dressing out after having missed some time:

DE Cameron Jordan (was questionable with injury)

DE Marcus Davenport (was questionable with injury)

LG Andrus Peat (was questionable with injury)

RB Mark Ingram II (was questionable with injury)

CB Bradley Roby (activated from injured reserve)

LT Trevor Penning (activated from injured reserve)

LT James Hurst (was limited in practice with injury)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire