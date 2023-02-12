Cameron Jordan talks challenge of pass rushing vs. mobile QBs like Mahomes, Hurts 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero pointed out a key trait Brock Purdy possesses that went overlooked in the draft.
Here’s the playoff breakdown of how much money each Chiefs player has earned to date this postseason ... and can make for winning Super Bowl LVII.
Heres how much players on the winning team at Super Bowl 57 will make and how much the players have made leading up to the big game.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the class of 2023 last night, but heres a look ahead at the stacked list of potential finalists for 2024.
“I don’t like to use the word handicapped or paralyzed,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I say, ‘I’m temporarily disconnected at the legs.’”
Hall of Famer and former unquestioned greatest-of-all-time Joe Montana made the rounds this week at Radio Row. As he entered the giant room full of microphones and cameras, a compelling #longread about the legend had landed on ESPN.com. From Wright Thompson came a closer look at Montana, a scrolling mini-bio that delves into many interesting subjects. [more]
Who will win? Who will be MVP? Find out that and more right here.
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
The Broncos' next head coach shows up to his office on Monday, and everyone — and he means everyone — that contributed to the 2022 disaster is on notice.
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly could trade Lamar Jackson if the two sides don't agree to a contract.
This is a first in the Patrick Mahomes Era.
The daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt is grabbing national headlines as a football “heiress” like she never has before.
Here's our list of game props we're betting for the Super Bowl.
Given the hype about Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, Arizona needs a devil’s advocate. I volunteer.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn't considered a sure thing at quarterback out of high school, but there were still plenty of believers.
Some players, even all-time great players, are polarizing — beloved by fans of their teams, but hated by fans of rivals. Tom Brady won’t get cheered by Jets fans, nor Emmitt Smith by Eagles fans. But it’s rare to find a fan of any team with a bad word to say about former Lions running [more]
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in 2023, he didn’t hesitate. Parsons wants [more]
It's the biggest, most bet-on event on the sport calendar, and the Eagles are involved. Check out the latest odds on Super Bowl LVII.
While there's certainly no replacing DeMeco Ryans, it appears the 49ers found themselves another stellar defensive coordinator in Steve Wilks.