Cameron Jordan shares his take on Tom Brady’s retirement, Tampa Bay’s future

Cameron Jordan might be the best trash talker the New Orleans Saints hae to offer. Jordan shared his take on the second retirement of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during an interview with NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe at the Pro Bowl Games on Saturday, saying: “This time he was able to say he’s putting it up for good, right? Last time there was too many leaks that happened, it was tainted. Let the man retire. We salute him, we wish him the best just in whichever endeavor that is.”

But of course Jordan couldn’t let this spot go without a diss at the upstart Buccaneers. He ended his interview with a parting shot.

“Tampa Bay will probably go back to where Tampa Bay has been,” Jordan chuckled. The Buccaneers finished in third- or fourth-place within the NFC South eight times through the first nine years of Jordan’s Saints career, before Brady arrived in 2020. They only posted a single winning season in that stretch with Jordan’s team achieving a 13-5 record against them.

With Brady out of the picture, Jordan clearly sees Tampa Bay going back into the division’s basement. With the division-rival Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers also rebuilding, this is a golden opportunity for New Orleans to return to the top of the NFC South standings after all four teams finished with 10 losses last year (including the Buccaneers’ one-and-done playoff appearance). They just need to answer the toughest question facing every NFL team: can they find the right quarterback?

