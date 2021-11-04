Cameron Jordan says NFL hit him with random drug test after casual backflip

Was waitin on this Nfl drug test to come in. 1 little roll back during a game and a sack forced fumble, and it’s “random” drug test time 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dLnNfQBWl0 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) November 4, 2021

Let no good expression of world-class athleticism go unpunished. That’s the lesson Cameron Jordan learned when he received notice from the NFL that he’s been summoned for a random test for performance enhancing drugs, just days after the big New Orleans Saints defensive end was spotted passing on a helping hand from teammate Marcus Williams to roll backwards and flip onto his feet (check it out in the video below).

Jordan’s always-high energy level has been one of his best qualities as a pro, allowing him to continue pressuring quarterbacks late into games during some very long seasons. And acrobatic displays like this at north of 280 pounds (285 to be exact, he’s quick to remind us) help reinforce that.

He has had two sacks in back-to-back games and has benefited from David Onyemata and Marcus Davenport’s return to the lineup. Let’s see what he has in store against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons, his most favorite opponent to throw to the ground, on Sunday. Ryan has been sacked by Jordan 21 times in 20 games together. That’s an NFL record for the most times a quarterback has been sacked by a single defender. Hopefully Jordan can extend his lead while chasing the elusive century mark (he’s currently up to 96.5 sacks in 167 career regular season games).